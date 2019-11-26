Watch Brittany Howard Perform “History Repeats” on Kimmel

Brittany Howard was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “History Repeats,” the rousing opening track from Jaime. Watch Howard give a powerhouse performance in a flowing pink kimono below.

Howard released Jaime in September. It marks her first solo studio LP apart from her band Alabama Shakes, whose last album was 2015’s Sound & Color.

Since releasing Jaime, Howard has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series, and Later…with Jools Holland.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Brittany Howard on Her Solo Debut, Her Black Heroes, and Owning Her Greatness.”