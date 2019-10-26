Watch BROCKHAMPTON Chat, Freestyle, and Perform “SUGAR” on Fallon

BROCKHAMPTON appeared on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In addition to performing “SUGAR” from their new album GINGER, six members of the group sat down for a conversation with Fallon. They talked about their upcoming tour behind the new album and the process behind formulating their visuals with creative director Henock “HK” Sileshi. Fallon goes on to ask them to freestyle during the interview; watch that below.

The episode also featured a conversation with Chance the Rapper prior to his hosting and musical guest gig on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. At one point, Chance discussed Kanye West’s presence at his wedding, saying he “tried to join the wedding band” during the reception.