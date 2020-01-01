Watch BTS and Post Malone Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Post Malone, BTS, and more performed in New York City tonight (December 31) during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, moments before the ball dropped in Times Square. Post played “Circles” and “Congratulations,” and BTS performed “Make It Right” and “Boy with Luv.” Check out some clips below.

This year’s festivities marked the the 48th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Other performers included Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, who did a live rendition of “You Oughta Know” with the cast of her Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

