Watch BTS Perform “Black Swan,” Talk Grammys on Corden

BTS performed “Black Swan”—the MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 track released earlier this month—on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. Check out the performance, set before an idyllic forest backdrop, below, along with a chat about their Grammys performance.

The boys were in Los Angeles over the weekend, performing their version of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X at the Grammys. They recently announced a world tour in support of MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, which is out February 21 via BigHit Entertainment.