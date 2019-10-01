Watch Burna Boy’s New Video for “Another Story” Ft. M.anifest

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared a new music video for his African Giant single “Another Story,” which features the Ghanaian rapper and songwriter M.anifest. According to a press release, Burna Boy released the video in honor of Nigerian Independence Day, which takes place October 1. Watch the Clarence Peters-directed visual below.

African Giant arrived earlier this year, featuring contributions from Future, Jorja Smith, YG, Jeremih, Angelique Kidjo, and others. In March 2019, Burna Boy dropped a surprise four-song EP called Steel & Copper.

