Watch Cardi B and Offset’s New “Clout” Video

Offset and Cardi B have shared the music video for their collaborative track “Clout.” It’s directed by Daniel Russell and includes scenes of Offset playing the piano, using a chainsaw, and more. Watch below.

“Clout” appeared on Offset’s solo debut Father of 4. The new clip follows visuals for the record’s “Quarter Milli” and “Red Room.”

This past weekend, Cardi B made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2019 over the weekend, joining DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna for a performance of “Taki Taki.” Earlier this year, she released the new Bruno Mars collaboration “Please Me” and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

