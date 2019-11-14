Watch Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chance, Green Day, More Read Mean Tweets on Kimmel

The latest edition of the long-running Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment “Mean Tweets” returned tonight with a new all-musician installment. It featured Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Green Day, Perry Farrell, Leon Bridges, John Mayer, and more reading insulting comments from Twitter. If you want to see Alice Cooper bemusedly read about how he “looked 65 in 1972,” watch it happen below.

Previous installments of the segment have featured Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator, Pusha-T, the Strokes, Elvis Costello, Erykah Badu, TLC, and more.