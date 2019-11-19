Watch Cardi B’s New Freestyle: “A Little Something ’Til I Finish Up the Album”

Cardi B’s year so far has produced only one solo single—“Press”—amid a number of high profile collaborations and her starring stint on Netflix’s hip-hop series Rhythm + Flow. Tonight, she dropped a new minute-long freestyle on social media to hold fans over. “It’s just a little something ’til I finish up the album,” she raps at the end. The video concludes with Cardi triumphantly screaming the words “suck my dick.” Watch it happen below.

