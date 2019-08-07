Watch Caroline Polachek’s New “Ocean of Tears” Video

Caroline Polachek, formerly of Chairlift, recently announced that her first solo album under her own name would arrive this fall via Columbia. Now, one of her new singles from Pang has received a new music video. In the visual for “Ocean of Tears,” Polachek is a pirate. She’s also announced a handful of dates behind the new record. See her itinerary and watch her new video below.

“Ocean of Tears” is a collaboration with Danny L Harle, Valley Girl, and A.G. Cook. In a statement shared at the time of the song’s initial release, Polachek said that the song “is dedicated to the sharp pain of being in love with someone far away, and the maddening doubt that comes with it.” Polachek also recently released the new singles “Door” and “Parachute.”