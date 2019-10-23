Watch CHAI Perform on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert”

CHAI were the latest visitors to NPR’s Tiny Desk. In pom-pom cloaks, the Japanese indie-pop group performed a selection of tracks from their albums Pink and Punk: “Hi Hi Baby,” “N.E.O.,” “Fashionista,” and “Future.” Check it out below.

CHAI are performing at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, which takes place from October 31 to November 2 at la Grande Halle de la Villette. Tickets are available now.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature on CHAI, “The Eclectic Japanese Rock Band Redefining What It Means to Be Cute.”



