Watch Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, More Perform at the NBA All-Star Game

Chance the Rapper performed at the halftime show for the NBA All-Star Game in his home town of Chicago tonight (February 16). During his set, Chance was joined by Lil Wayne for a rendition of the Coloring Book track “No Problem.” Later in the performance, Quavo and DJ Khaled hopped onstage to sing “I’m the One.” Chance was supported by backup singers as well as a marching band and color guard dancers. He also performed “Hot Shower,” “I Was a Rock,” and a cover of Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam” (Kanye was in the audience). Watch it happen below.

Earlier in the night, Common performed a spoken word piece and introduced the two All-Star teams: Team LeBron and Team Giannis (LeBron’s team won 157 to 155). Jennifer Hudson opened the night with a performance of “For All We Know,” and Chaka Khan sang the national anthem. Tributes to the late NBA champion Kobe Bryant were present throughout performances by Chance, Common, and Hudson, as well as a pre-recorded segment by Dr. Dre.

On Friday night, Chance and Common served as team captains for the celebrity match in the lead-up to Sunday’s game. Common’s team—which included Bad Bunny, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, and Hannibal Burress—beat Chance’s team, which featured Quavo and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett. Queen Latifah performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” at Saturday night’s game. Watch that below, too.

Common and Chance both released new albums in 2019, with Chance issuing The Big Day in July and Common’s Let Love arriving a month later.