Watch Chance the Rapper Perform “Sun Come Down” at BET Hip Hop Awards 2019

Tonight at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, Chance the Rapper showed up to perform his The Big Day song “Sun Come Down.” Watch it happen below.

Earlier in the night, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby performed “Cash Shit” together.

Chance recently performed at Dave Chappelle’s block party and benefit show in support of the victims of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. He later postponed his tour following the birth of his second daughter.

