Watch Charly Bliss’ NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert”

Charly Bliss are the latest guests to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk. Joined by a string section courtesy of Washington, D.C.’s Rogue Collective, they played three songs off this year’s Young Enough. Watch the band perform rearrangements of “Capacity,” “Young Enough,” and “Chatroom” below.

“It’s been really incredible rearranging these songs for this [Tiny Desk Concert] because it makes you remember how you were feeling when you wrote it all,” singer and guitarist Eva Hendricks said of the title track. “And this song is kind of about when you finally realize that you made it out to the other side of something really painful.”