Watch Childish Gambino’s Coachella 2019 Weekend 1 Set

Childish Gambino is headlining the opening night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this evening. Donald Glover will play stage 1 at 11:25 p.m. Pacific/2:25 a.m. Eastern. Catch his full set below via Coachella’s YouTube live stream.

After premiering earlier this weekend at a Coachella special screening, Glover’s new film Guava Island is set to arrive on Amazon Prime at 12:01 a.m. Pacific on Saturday, April 13. Coachella will broadcast a screening of the film across all stages, as well as on the YouTube live stream at 5:00 p.m. Pacific/8:00 p.m. Eastern. The “tropical thriller” stars Rihanna and was directed by frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Hiro Murai. (When you buy something through our Amazon links, Pitchfork may earn an affiliate commission.)

Find the complete line up for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.