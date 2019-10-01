Watch Chvrches Perform “Graves” Inside Netflix’s Terrace House

Chvrches have shared a new video for their song “Graves,” which appears in the Japanese intro for Netflix’s Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020. They performed the track from last year’s Love Is Dead in the living room of the Terrace House, and you can watch it below.

The popular and long-running Japanese reality show follows six strangers—three men and three women—as they share a home. The newest season was shot in Tokyo, with previous seasons based elsewhere in Japan and in Hawaii. Earlier this year, Chvrches shared a new song with Marshmello, which later led to some controversy with Chris Brown.

