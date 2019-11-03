Watch Coldplay Perform “Orphans” and “Everyday Life” on SNL

Coldplay were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Kristen Stewart. For “Orphans,” Chris Martin performed in the crowd and through the studio with a bunch of dancers planted to look like audience members. Later, they performed the title track of their forthcoming double album Everyday Life. Check it out below.

Coldplay announced Everyday Life last month, subsequently revealing the LP’s tracklist in a classified ad featured in North Wales newspaper Daily Post. Everyday Life is out November 22 (via Parlophone/Atlantic). That same day, Coldplay will live stream two concerts taking place in Amman, Jordan on YouTube.