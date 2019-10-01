Watch DaBaby Perform With the Roots and Stunna 4 Vegas on Fallon

North Carolina rapper DaBaby was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He, Stunna 4 Vegas, and the Roots performed his songs “INTRO,” “REALLY,” and “BOP” from DaBaby’s latest album KIRK. Check it out below.

KIRK is DaBaby’s second project of 2019, following Baby on Baby. The new record features contributions from Nicki Minaj, Migos, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris, and more. Earlier in 2019, DaBaby was listed in the latest XXL Freshman Class alongside Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, and others. He recently hopped on remixes of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Lil Nas X’s “Panini.”