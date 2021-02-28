Watch D’Angelo’s VERZUZ Battle Live at the Apollo Theater

Tonight (February 27), D’Angelo is leading a VERZUZ event live from the Apollo Theater, taking the stage as a solo performer with DJ Scratch with other collaborators. Take a look via Instagram or Apple Music.

D’Angelo’s set broke from the typical VERZUZ format: its events have so far been one-on-one battles with occasional surprise guests, like Dionne Warwick dropping in on Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle last year. Noting the change of stylee opened with new material joined by trumpeter Keyon Harrold before covering Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Method Man and Redman came out for “Left & Right” before Method Man took the lead for “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.”

The singer’s most recent album was 2014’s Black Messiah, and the 2019 documentary Devil’s Pie claimed that he’s been working on its follow-up.

D’Angelo:

(Untitled New Song) (with Keyon Harrold)

Cruisin’ (Smokey Robinson)

Alright

Lady

Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine

Left & Right (with Method Man and Redman)

Method Man: “Break Ups 2 Make Ups”

1000 Deaths

Back to the Future, Pt. 1