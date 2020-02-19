Watch Dave Condemn “Racist” Boris Johnson in Scathing 2020 BRIT Awards Performance

South London rapper Dave performed an incendiary version of his Psychodrama song “Black” at the BRIT Awards in London Monday night (February 18). In a new verse, he dove deep on matters of institutional racism, levelling allegations at prime minister Boris Johnson, the British media and its treatment of Meghan Markle, and the architects of the Windrush scandal, which saw thousands mistakenly classified as illegal immigrants. Watch footage below.

“It is racist, whether or not it feels racist, the truth is our prime minister’s a real racist,” Dave raps. “They say, ‘you should be grateful, we’re the least racist’/I say the least racist is still racist.”

He also honored Jack Merritt, a prison rehabilitation worker and Dave fan killed in a terror attack last year. In an echo of Stormzy’s classic BRITs performance in 2018, he went on to condemn the government’s continued failure to support victims of the Grenfell tower blaze.

In response, Priti Patel—the British home secretary who today rolled out a strict immigration policy—said Dave’s claim was “utter nonsense” and Johnson was “absolutely not a racist,” The Guardian notes. She added, “Artists and entertainers say all sorts of things.”