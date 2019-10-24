Watch David Byrne and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus on Kimmel

David Byrne and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus performed on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was broadcast from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. They sang “One Fine Day,” which originally appeared on Byrne’s 2008 record Everything That Happens Will Happen Today and more recently is included in his new stage show David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway. Watch the performance below.

David Byrne released the Grammy-nominated American Utopia in March 2018. His stage show recently kicked off its New York run at the Hudson Theatre. In addition, earlier this week, Nonesuch released the original cast recording of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway.