Watch Demi Lovato Debut New Song “Anyone” at Grammys 2020

Demi Lovato took the stage tonight at the 2020 Grammy Awards for a performance of her unreleased song “Anyone.” Lovato was introduced by Greta Gerwig. She sang in a a floor-length white gown, and was accompanied by a pianist. Check it out, and find the single’s lyric video, below.

This is Lovato’s first major live performance since being hospitalized in 2018 for an apparent drug overdose. Afterward, she shared a statement thanking fans for support and talking about her recovery. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have no done yet.”

As TMZ previously reported, “Anyone” was written and recorded four days before the singer’s 2018 overdose.

