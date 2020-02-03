Watch Demi Lovato Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020

Today prior to kickoff at Super Bowl 2020, Demi Lovato sang the national anthem in a belted white jumpsuit, standing atop a football-shaped stage. Watch her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” below. Yolanda Adams also performed “America the Beautiful” with support from the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is set to feature performances from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Last year, Gladys Knight sang the national anthem after releasing a statement addressing the boycotts of teh Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick. In previous years, “The Star Spangled Banner” has been sung by Lady Gaga, P!nk, Luke Bryan, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood.