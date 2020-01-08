Watch Destroyer’s Video for New Song “Cue Synthesizer”

Destroyer has shared the third single from his forthcoming album, Have We Met. “Cue Synthesizer” arrives with a music video directed by David Ehrenreich. Watch below.

“Cue Synthesizer” follows the previously shared singles “Crimson Tide” and “It Just Doesn’t Happen.” Dan Bejar and the band’s new album is out January 31 via Merge/Dead Oceans. Destroyer will also hit the road starting next month, with support from Eleanor Friedberger and Nap Eyes. Find those dates here.

See where Destroyer landed on Pitchfork’s lists of the best songs and albums of the 2010s.