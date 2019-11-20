Watch DJ Shadow and De La Soul Perform “Rocket Fuel” on Kimmel

DJ Shadow and De La Soul joined forces for the first time last night to perform “Rocket Fuel” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! They were joined by a pair of turntablists, Dilated Peoples’ Babu and Beat Junkies’ DJ Melo D, as well as a five-piece horn section. Watch it go down below.

“Rocket Fuel” features on DJ Shadow’s new LP Our Pathetic Age, a 23-track double album featuring Run the Jewels, Nas, De La Soul, Wiki, and more. The first half of the album is instrumental, with the second half packed with guest vocalists. “Rocket Fuel,” “Rosie,” and “Kings & Queens” [ft. Run The Jewels] were all released as singles. Last year, DJ Shadow released a live album and film from his tour supporting 2016’s The Mountain Has Fallen.