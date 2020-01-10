Watch Drake and Future’s Video for New Song “Life Is Good”

Drake and Future have shared a video for their new collaborative track “Life Is Good.” The Director X-helmed video features both rappers working together as chefs, garbage men, fast food workers, IT guys, mechanics, and cameramen. 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It, and Big Bank Black all have cameos in the video. Watch it below.

Future and Drizzy have teamed up multiple times in the past; in 2015, the pair released their What a Time to Be Alive mixtape. More recently, Future hopped on Drake’s 2018 Scorpion track “Blue Tint.”

Future’s most recent studio album Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD arrived last year. The prolific rapper shared his SAVE ME EP in June.

Read Pitchfork’s Op-Ed feature “My Dinner With Drake.”