Watch EarthGang Perform “This Side” and “Bank” on Fallon

Atlanta rap duo EarthGang stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform “This Side” and “Bank” from their debut album Mirrorland. Olu and WowGr8 took to the Tonight Show in brightly-patterned outfits, where they were backed by the Roots. Earlier in the night, the duo gifted Jimmy Fallon a gold money gun. Watch it all go down below.

Mirrorland arrived in September. Last month, the duo dropped a playful music video for the LP’s “Up,” which depicts Olu and WowGr8 as museum-dwelling sci-fi monsters.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “EarthGang Are Carrying on the Legacy of Freaky Southern Rap.”