Watch Ezra Koenig and Angélique Kidjo Perform “Married in a Gold Rush”

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig and Angélique Kidjo have teamed up to record a socially-distanced performance of VW’s “Married in a Gold Rush.” The duet was performed for Kidjo’s Batonga Foundation fundraiser a few weeks back. Koenig and Kidjo were also accompanied by Dominic James on guitar. Watch the clip below.

“Married in a Gold Rush” appears on Vampire Weekend’s most recent studio LP Father of the Bride. The original song features additional vocals from Danielle Haim.

