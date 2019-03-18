Watch Fiona Apple Tease and Record New Music at Home Studio

The Fiona Apple Rocks fan tumblr has shared two new videos of Fiona Apple that indicate she’s recording new music in her home. In the first, which has been deleted but archived on a fan Instagram page, Apple asks her dog, “Are we recording? Are we doing vocals?… I think we are.” She continues, “OK, we need to get back to work now…. You don’t need to go to a studio…. You could just do stuff in your house, and then nobody can tell you what to do.”

The other post, shared yesterday (March 17), finds Apple playing percussion. It comes with the note, “make sure to say it’s my sloppy percussion,because I know I’m sloppy….” Check them out below.

Fiona Apple has shared new music sparingly since 2012’s The Idler Wheel…. Last year, she sang a lullaby called “I Can’t Wait to Meet You.” This past January, she and King Princess shared a new version of “I Know.” In a 2018 Q&A with fans, Apple said she’s been making new music.

