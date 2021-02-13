Watch Fireboy DML Perform “Champion/Vibration” Medley on Fallon

Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 12). For his U.S. late-night debut, Fireboy performed a medley of “Champion,” from his latest studio album Apollo, and his 2019 track “Vibration” from Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps. He was joined by a full band and a pair of dancers for the performance—watch that clip below.

At another point during the show, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Questlove on his 2021 Sundance Film Festival prizes. Earlier this week, the Questlove-directed documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) took home the U.S. Documentary Competition’s Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

Apollo arrived last summer. The 17-track album includes appearances from D Smoke, Wande Coal, and Olamide. Last month, Fireboy dropped a music video for his Apollo track “Spell,” which features Coal. In addition to releasing his own music last year, Fireboy hopped on Tiwa Savage’s track “Temptation.” The single includes vocals from Sam Smith, who co-wrote the song with Fireboy.

