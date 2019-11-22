Watch FKA twigs Perform “Cellophane” on Jools Holland

FKA twigs performed “Cellophane” and “Mary Magdalene” from her new album Magdalene on Later…with Jools Holland. Harry Styles, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Brittany Howard also performed on the latest episode of the music-centric series. Check out those performances below.

Twigs previously appeared on Jools Holland back in 2014, performing her LP1 single “Two Weeks.” She released Magdalene on November 8 via Young Turks.

Read Pitchfork’s cover story “The Sacred and Profane Genius of FKA twigs.”

