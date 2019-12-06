Watch Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped their latest collaborative album Bandana earlier this year. Now, you can watch their appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, playing four tracks from the record: “Education,” “Gat Damn,” “Soul Right,” and “Freestyle Shit.” Watch it happen below.

Before Bandana, Gibbs and Madlib’s last joint effort was 2014’s Piñata. After the release of their last album, they put out a new song called “The Next Day” as part of Adult Swim’s Singles series. Madlib recently announced a new album with Oh No.

