Watch Grimes Perform New Song “4ÆM” at 2020 Game Awards

Tonight, Grimes performed a new song at the 2020 Game Awards. It’s called “4ÆM,” and it appears on the soundtrack to the Keanu Reeves-starring game Cyberpunk 2077 (which is out April 16). Grimes appears in the game as a pop star character called Lizzy Wizzy. Watch the performance below.

The song will also appear on the new album Miss Anthropocene is coming on February 21. It follows “My Name Is Dark,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “Violence,” and “We Appreciate Power.”

