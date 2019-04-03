Watch H.E.R. Perform “Hard Place” on “Colbert”

H.E.R. was the musical guest on last night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” She performed “Hard Place.” Watch it happen below.

H.E.R. is the recording moniker of Gabi Wilson. In 2018, she released two EPs: I Used to Know Her: The Prelude and _ I Used to Know Her: Part 2. She was up for five awards at this year’s Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance; she won the latter two. H.E.R. also performed “Hard Place” at the ceremony.

