Watch HAIM Cover Robyn’s “Show Me Love”

HAIM have stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show With Paul Taggart to perform a Piano Session, as Stereogum points out. During the session, they covered Robyn’s “Show Me Love” and also played their new song “Hallelujah.” Watch below.
This year, HAIM have shared the new tracks “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m in It,” and “Hallelujah.” They’ve all arrived with music videos directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Last month, the trio shared its cover of Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” for Verve Forecast’s Hanukkah+ compilation.