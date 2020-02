Today (February 14), on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Harry Styles covered Joni Mitchell’s 1970 classic “Big Yellow Taxi.” Watch that go down below.

Harry Styles released his sophomore record Fine Line this past December. That same month, he stopped by BBC Radio 1 to cover Lizzo’s “Juice.”

