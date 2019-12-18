Watch Harry Styles Cover Lizzo’s “Juice”

During his visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Harry Styles covered Lizzo’s single “Juice.” Reacting to the performance, Lizzo tweeted, “*melts*.” Styles also sang Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” and his own “Adore You” and “Lights Up” during his set. Watch below.

Last week, Harry Styles released his sophomore album Fine Line. This past April, Lizzo released her record CUZ I LOVE YOU, which includes “Juice.”

