Watch Idris Elba DJ at Coachella 2019

If you didn’t already know, Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba is also a DJ. Yesterday at Coachella 2019, he played a set featuring mostly house tunes, according to festival-goers. After the main festival set, he also spun at a Coachella after party. Watch clips from both performances below.

Coincidentally, Elba recently played a DJ in the Netflix series “Turn Up Charlie,” even releasing a new song in March under the alias “Charlie AYO” (the show’s titular character). Recently, he teamed up with Wiley, Stefflon Don, and Sean Paul for “Boasty.”

Find the full line up and schedule for Coachella here. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.