Watch J Balvin and Rosalía Do “Con Altura” at Coachella 2019

J Balvin performed during the second night of Coachella’s opening weekend in Indio, California. Early in Balvin’s set, Spanish pop star Rosalía (who played her own set at the festival last night) stopped by for a duet of their latest single “Con Altura.” During the song, Balvin and Rosalía (who wore a purple Louis Vuitton tracksuit) were flanked by an army of dancing, puffy clouds. Watch it go down below.

Elsewhere in Balvin’s set, Sean Paul stopped by for a rendition of their joint track “Contra La Pared.” Balvin also performed “I Like It,” alongside two bobblehead versions of Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

