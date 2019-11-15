Watch J Balvin’s Video for New Song “Blanco”

J Balvin has shared a new single and its corresponding music video. Check out the Colin Tilley-directed video for “Blanco” below. It features the urbano star in some futuristic-looking environments. There are cute cats and cool sunglasses galore.

Earlier tonight, J Balvin’s collaboration with Rosalía, “Con Altura,” won Best Urban Song at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards. “Blanco” follows Balvin’s feature on Major Lazer’s “El Alfa,” released in September. This past summer, he and Bad Bunny released a collaborative project called OASIS. His most recent solo album Vibras was released in 2018.

Read “Urbano Reached Critical Mass in 2018. Now Can It Be Normalized?” over on the Pitch.