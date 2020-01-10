Watch J Balvin’s Video for New Song “Morado”

J Balvin has shared a new song, “Morado,” and a new video to go with it. Take a look below.

“Morado” is Balvin’s second color-inspired song, following November’s “Blanco.” Collin Tilley directed both videos. Tilley worked with Balvin and Bad Bunny on an even stranger video for “Cuidao por Ahi” in August. Balvin and Bad Bunny surprise released their album OASIS in June, and Balvin’s last solo album was 2018’s Vibras. In 2019, Balvin also jumped on tracks with Major Lazer (“Que Calor”), Rosalía (“Con Altura”), and Sean Paul (“Contra La Pared”).

See where the “Cuidao por Ahi” video landed on Pitchfork’s list of “The 20 Best Music Videos of 2019.”