Watch J. Cole and 21 Savage Perform “A Lot” Together for the First Time

J. Cole was graced by a couple of notable guests during his headlining set at the inaugural Dreamville Festival last night (April 6). First, 21 Savage joined Cole for a duet of “A Lot”—Savage’s I Am > I Was single that featured a verse from Cole on the digital version of the song. It was the first time Cole and Savage have performed the track together live. Watch it happen below.

After Savage’s appearance, Meek Mill hopped onstage to perform “You Know” (from DC4), “Going Bad” (from Championships), and the title track to Dreams and Nightmares Watch it all go down below.

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival was held in his home state of North Carolina. The event was initially supposed to take place in 2018, but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence. The festival featured performances by SZA,

Saba, Teyana Taylor, J.I.D, and more. Several artists, including Cole, Meek, and Teyana Taylor paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle during their sets.

