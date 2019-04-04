Watch James Blake and Rosalía’s New “Barefoot in the Park” Video

James Blake has shared the music video for his Rosalía-featuring song “Barefoot in the Park.” The clip finds Blake and Rosalía traveling in opposite directions, their “fates intertwined,” according to a press release. Check out the music video, directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, below.

“Barefoot in the Park” is from Blake’s most recent LP Assume Form*, which also featured contributions from Moses Sumney and Travis Scott, among others. Back in January, Blake released a music video for his Travis Scott collaboration “Mile High.”

Rosaliía released her most recent LP EL MAL QUERER last year. She kicks off a North American tour later this month.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Get to Know Rosalía, the Spanish Singer Giving Flamenco’s Age-Old Sound a Bracingly Modern Twist.”