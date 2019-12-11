Watch James Blake Cover Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”

At his recent show in Los Angeles, James Blake performed an intimate cover of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over,” from her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Check out a clip from his performance below (via Stereogum).

Blake’s concert last night marked the first of his “Solo Piano” shows. Find tickets to the rest of his dates here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

