Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Django Jane” at Coachella 2019

On Friday, Janelle Monáe performed on the main stage for the opening night of Coachella’s first weekend in Indio, California. The festival has now shared official footage of her “Django Jane” performance. Watch it

below, and find the full live stream schedule here.

Monáe’s return to the fest, behind last year’s Dirty Computer, follows her appearances this year at the Grammys—where she played “Make Me Feel”—and the Rock Hall, where she inducted Janet Jackson. Her song “I Like That” appears on the Us soundtrack.

