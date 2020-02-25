Watch Jenny Lewis Perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk

Jenny Lewis has dropped by NPR in Washington, D.C. for a “Tiny Desk Concert.” She performed “Rabbit Hole” and “Do Si Do” (from her latest On the Line), as well as “Just One of the Guys” (from The Voyager). Guitarist/vocalist Emily Elbert and upright bassist/vocalist Anna Butterss joined Lewis at the Tiny Desk. Watch below.

Last month, Lewis released a song called “Under the Supermoon” and also penned a poem about Oscar snubs. Later this year, she embarks on tour with Harry Styles.

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview “Jenny Lewis Escapes the Void.”



