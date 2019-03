Jenny Lewis was the musical guest on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She and her band performed “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Wasted Youth.” Watch below.

Jenny Lewis’ new record On the Line is out today (via Warner Bros.). It’s her first solo album since 2014’s The Voyager.

Read Pitchfork’s new feature “Jenny Lewis Escapes the Void”—a discussion of the new album, her career, her feelings about Ryan Adams’ contributions to the record, and more.