Watch Justin Bieber Perform “Yummy” on SNL

Justin Bieber was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He first did a two-part rendition of “Yummy.” For the beginning of the song, Bieber was accompanied by a double bassist, a cellist, and an acoustic guitarist. After a minute or so, the backing track kicked in and Bieber sang and danced, joined, too, by backup dancers. Later in the episode, Bieber performed “Intentions” with Quavo. Watch below.

“Yummy” and “Intentions” are on Justin Bieber’s new LP Changes, which arrives February 14 (via RBMG/Def Jam). The record marks his follow-up to 2015’s Purpose.

Watch Quavo with the Migos on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: