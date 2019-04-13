Watch Kacey Musgraves Bring Out Baddie Winkle at Coachella 2019

Kacey Musgraves was among the artists to perform tonight on the first day of Coachella 2019. After playing Golden Hour tracks like “Slow Burn” and “Butterflies,” she brought out Baddie Winkle, the 90-year-old Instagram star and outrageous grandma. They danced to Musgraves’ song “High Horse.” Watch it happen below.

Musgraves’ Coachella debut arrived during a huge year for the singer. Her new album Golden Hour won the Grammy for Album of the Year. She also performed twice on the show: once by herself and once with Dolly Parton. Last week, she joined Brooks & Dunn for a new version of “Neon Moon.”

Find the complete line up for Coachella here, as well as today’s live stream schedule. Follow along with our full coverage of Coachella 2019.