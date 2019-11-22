Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform New Song “Glittery” on Fallon

Last night (November 20), Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed a new holiday song called “Glittery.” Watch below.

Along with her “Glittery” performance, Musgraves sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on last night’s episode. They discussed her Grammy victories for Golden Hour, going to Dollywood, singing with Willie Nelson, and more. Find that below. Plus, watch Dolly Parton’s conversations with Fallon below.

On November 29, Kacey Musgraves will release her Amazon Prime Video holiday special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. The Christmas Show’s soundtrack includes a version of “Glittery” that features Troye Sivan.