Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing Christmas Songs on Corden

Kacey Musgraves has been making the TV rounds behind her new special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. Last night, following appearances on Ellen and The Tonight Show, she was a guest on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. This time, she starred in a live, holiday-themed romantic comedy, singing Christmas songs opposite Corden. The pair went through the rom-com motions of meeting, falling in love, breaking up, and getting back together, all while singing holiday classics like “Blue Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” and more. Watch Musgraves and Corden sing, scamper between sets, and parody Love Actually below.

Musgraves released The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Black Friday. The special features Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, and many others. Read Pitchfork’s review of the new special.